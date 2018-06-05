Speech to Text for Building a ramp for someone in need

community. members of the linton first christian church do projects every year to help people in need. photojournalist john timm shows us what they were up to today. james: "the wife has had two knee replacements..." "the first one she had done, she was 35. last one she had done a few years ago making her mostly immobile. getting in and out of the house was a real challenge," zach: "the fire department has been out twice to help her get in and out just because she is struggling with the steps they had before." james: "the gentleman that mows my lawn as well as the neighbors mentioned that the church does projects coming out and putting up ramps." zach: "small projects like building a ramp or a deck or something can make a world of difference for someone." zach: "so you don't have to overseas or mexico or jamacia or you know third world countries or something to make a difference for somebody." zach: we've built a nice eight by six platform here to get in and out of the house safely and than their is going to be a thirty foot ramp going down from there." james: "now she can go out to the doctor. we can do things that we couldn't before. if she wants to go visit some of our friends or releatives." james: "she's already been in there getting teary eyed just talking to zach knowing that they are out here doing this." james: "words can't express. it just...it just means the world. it really does. when people give their time out of their lives to give to others...how can you say thank you?" you'll find the church on state road 54 in linton. it's near the greene county hospital.