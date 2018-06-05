Speech to Text for Meet and Greet with Dr. Haworth

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

leader of vigo county schools. good evening and thanks for joining us. after months of searching -- the vigo county school corporation says dr. robert haworth is their pick for a new superintendent. news 10s alia blackburn joins us live from the administration building. she explains haworth's vision for the vigo county school corporation. several hours ago -- dr. robert haworth was inside this building getting to know what could be his new community. that includes meeting with not only teachers -- but you and your families in vigo county. nats "hi there! rob haworth! hi!" handshakes end the anticipated wait for people in this room.. all lined up to meet a new face for vigo county schools... "i got a great vibe.. he seems to be a very personable guy." after meeting dr. robert haworth for the first time... dan willis says he likes the idea of him being the new superintendent. "he's got a great personality and that's going to be half the battle right there... and the fact that he wants to come here tells me a lot." but he wants to do more than just be here ... we sat down with haworth on his vision for vigo county schools... "we came here because it was a great school district, we need to listen to see how that came to be." and as possible new leader... that's why his game plan is to listen. it's a tricky time for the vigo county school corporation... its dealing with possible renovations of three schools... plus the fallout of an f-b-i investigation... that's why haworth says it's important to strengthen the connection with the community. "how do we create such transparency that our actions become predictable and that's only through trust.. so if those things are in our future, how do we find that out? how do we explore, how do we build on some of the things that have already been done to investigate that, and where do we take that?" nats "thank you so much. while he knows there are big shoes to fill ... haworth says he's ready to get to work ... and some people like -- willis -- say they're eager to see the things he might do. "we're losing a leader now and we need some good leadership to continue that with also staying up to date on what's going on in our schools as a nation..." haworth becoming superintendent is not a done deal just yet ... he said the board will vote to give its approval next monday. reporting in terre haute.. alia blackburn -- news 10. an indiana girl continues to recover after being