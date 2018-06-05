Clear

THN wins golf sectional

Patriots win first sectional since 2013

Posted: Mon Jun 04 20:02:58 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Jun 04 20:02:58 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

local boys golf teams teed it up for sectionals... beautiful day at phil harris golf course in linton.... brandon o'neal was your sectional low medalist with a 72.... good work with the putter on one by the terre haute north patriot... clay city freshman justin hopkins with a beautiful chip to help him par the first hole .....the eels finished third as a team, their moving on to regionals .... ryan liebermann sinks the tough down hill putt, he help terre haute south finish second...the braves are moving on to regionals... on two terre haute north's andrew granda with nice putt.... the patriots shot a team score of 308 to win their first sectional championship since 2013. north central softball is our last team left playing this year on the diamond.... the lady t-birds saturday will play in the 1a state championship game versus pioneer....that game will be played at purdue university, first pitch is scheduled
