Clear

How long will this nice weather stick around

How long will this nice weather stick around

Posted: Mon Jun 04 19:31:17 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Jun 04 19:31:17 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for How long will this nice weather stick around

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. tuesday a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5pm. sunny, with a high near 85. light west wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the morning. tuesday night partly cloudy, with a low around 56. north northeast wind 6 to 8 mph. thanks weather... high school boys golf sectionals took place today, we'll let you know who's moving on to regionals.... and the indiana state men's basketball team has added a grad transfer....we'l l let you know who it is, when my fox 10 returns ... welcome back.... indiana state low around 56. north northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. tuesday a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5pm. sunny, with a high near 85. light west wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the morning. tuesday night partly cloudy, with a low around 56. north northeast wind 6 to 8 mph. thanks weather... high school boys golf sectionals took place today, we'll let you know who's moving on to regionals....
Terre Haute
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 80°
Robinson
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 79°
Zionsville
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 80°
Rockville
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 80°
Casey
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 79°
Brazil
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 80°
Marshall
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 80°
Sunshine continues, a shower possible late
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It