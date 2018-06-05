Speech to Text for Dog rescue from the airport

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

don't have wings.. coming all the way from coffee county, tennessee.. these rescue dogs are on their way to wisconsin. we caught up with "primrose" an "mercy" at terre haute regional airport this afternoon. it's love that brought this rescue all together. we all love animals we try to save as many as we can and its really rewarding work. its all volunteer work.. the driving and the flying. it's as simple as signing up on facebook. we've linked you to that at w-t-h-i dot com. [c5]wx tease, stats-pod gfx now to