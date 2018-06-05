Clear

Dog rescue from the airport

Posted: Mon Jun 04 19:29:06 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Jun 04 19:29:06 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

don't have wings.. coming all the way from coffee county, tennessee.. these rescue dogs are on their way to wisconsin. we caught up with "primrose" an "mercy" at terre haute regional airport this afternoon. it's love that brought this rescue all together. we all love animals we try to save as many as we can and its really rewarding work. its all volunteer work.. the driving and the flying. it's as simple as signing up on facebook. we've linked you to that at w-t-h-i dot com. [c5]wx tease, stats-pod gfx now to
