Speech to Text for Locks on school doors

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

but work is underway now to make sure students are safe when they "return" to class. new for you tonight at 10... news 10's heather good has more on efforts to get a special door lock in schools to keep shooters out. she's live in the newsroom to explain. [b9]school door locks-nsrm pkg this is a kind of door lock the vigo county school corporation is considering. it would keep an active shooter from entering classrooms... but it is not a perfect solution. the biggest issue ... the locks would violate the fire code. covered: loudermilk says, "there needs to be something done to lock the schools down to protect the kids." terre haute assistant fire chief norm loudermilk explains... the vigo county school corporation contacted the department to review it's fire protection plans. loudermilk says, "what we're seeing is bad guys are going into schools and they're pulling fire alarms and when they get the kids in the hallways then they have more victims that they can shoot at." the district asked about installing door locks like these. plates would be installed in the floor and door and a red key inserted. loudermilk says, "you essentially lock the people in the room and there is no way to get in or out accept to pull that red device out of there. that becomes a violation of fire code because you have to be able to exit the room without some form of special knowledge or key and of course that requires a key and absolutely requires special knowledge." the key would be kept in a box above the door for use in an emergency. this kind of lock is about 60-dollars. loudermilk explains the indiana state fire marshal's office is currently working with the indiana fire and building commission to change legislation to allow schools to use devices like this. fire officials acknowledge the use of the lock brings up other concerns like the key getting in the wrong hands or doors locked during an actual fire. the fire chief says there is a tool first responders can use to remove the key from the outside. for that reason ... he is in favor of installing these devices. loudermilk says he hopes something can be done to get these locks installed by the end of summer. this is not the only effort to keep students safe. earlier this year the police and fire departments signed-off on a policy requiring students shelter in place for up to 45-seconds when a fire alarm goes off. this allows staff to check for a fire -- or a potential shooter -- before sending people into the halls. live in the newsroom, heather good, news 10. a former correctional officer