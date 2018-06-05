Speech to Text for Cedar Apple Rust popping up

and with our recent rain showers... it's helped even more. but some of you have noticed something new. storm team 10s chris piper tells us what "cedar apple rust" is, and why it's starting to show up. it's something that many of you may have never seen before, but it's popping up in a few local places. "this orange blob is the most visible stage of a fungus known as cedar apple rust, and it's been popping up all around terre haute, and in illinois this spring." dr. peter coppinger is a professor of biology. he says although this fungus is common to our area, seeing it pop up can take you by surprise. "it's kinda startling to see, because all of a sudden you'll come home, and on your eastern red cedar or your junipers, you'll see these big, orange, hairy blobs that can be like the size of an apple." so why are they showing up now? coppinger says even though we went through a dry spell recently, the early season rain played a big factor. "a lot of it has to do with the weather conditions. it's been very warm and very wet this spring, and that's favorable conditions for the growth of this fungus." but the good news is, this fungus has no effect on us. the only thing it might affect is the leaves on crab apple trees. "these spores, once they dry up, they blow over to apples and crab apple trees and infect the leaves. in a couple of weeks, you'll see little spots of yellow on those crab apple leaves." but other than that, coppinger says the spores only show up when conditions are right, and they might be a little bit of an eyesore. in terre haute, chris piper, storm team 10. coppinger also says, the seeds on these trees take a while to spread, so this may be something we only see every few years. hey kevin..