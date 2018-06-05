Speech to Text for Camp Navigate kicks off

for a successful future this summer.. "camp navigate" is a summer cam for children from pre-k to 8th grade. it focuses on engaging the children through the use of "s.t.e.a.m". "s.t.e.a.m" stands for science, technology, engineering, art, and math. these activites serve to promote healthy habits, employability and leadership. we will be doing coding this summer.. we have stem activites ..we have arts and crafts.. today was the first day of camp.. they are at capacity. but the group is considering ways to expand to allow for more children. members of a local