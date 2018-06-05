Clear

Camp Navigate kicks off

Camp Navigate kicks off

Posted: Mon Jun 04 15:28:35 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Jun 04 15:28:35 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

for a successful future this summer.. "camp navigate" is a summer cam for children from pre-k to 8th grade. it focuses on engaging the children through the use of "s.t.e.a.m". "s.t.e.a.m" stands for science, technology, engineering, art, and math. these activites serve to promote healthy habits, employability and leadership. we will be doing coding this summer.. we have stem activites ..we have arts and crafts.. today was the first day of camp.. they are at capacity. but the group is considering ways to expand to allow for more children. members of a local
