Speech to Text for Bicknell Blight elimination

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

happening... and, how neighbors are responding.. [b12]live bicknell blight elimination-live pkg if you drive around bicknell very long, you will notice some homes that have fallen into disrepair. but thanks to a federal program, the city is hoping to fix that. ralph bilskie has lived in bicknell for eights years. "i think it's a nice town. theres a lot of nice people here and they're friendly. you've got a nice school here and everything." a nice town with a problem. blighted homes. a problem that bilskie deals with everyday. "the one next door to me has been there ever since i've lived here. it's not in good shape, it needs to be torn down." thanks to the blight elimination program, mayor thomas estabrook believes that may just happen. "it has allowed us to move forward and make great strides in cleaning up neighborhoods and stabalizing property value." bicknell received $250,000 from the federal government to tear down homes. estabrook says that should take care of atleast twelve homes in the community. "if we have money left over from this award we hope to fold even more properties into the program. what we're trying to do is trying to maximize the money that we recieved." for estabrook, the importance of the program goes further then dollars and cents. "to some of the neighbors, it seems like you're changing the world for them. whenever you make that blighted house dissapear next to them and turn that into a green space. that someone can take care of and maintain for the future." for bilskie, the improvments go beyond visual appeal. "it's going to make it safer around here with all those old houses out of here, i think." "the city has already torn down four homes, with the remaining eight coming down soon. in bicknell, gary brian, news 10." [b13]camp navigate-vo headon an organization is preparing your kids