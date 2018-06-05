Speech to Text for Texting 9-1-1

since indiana's dispatch centers began adopting "text-to- 9-1-1" technology. now---all "92" counties in indiana can "send texts" during emergencies. news 10's abby kirk spoke to vigo county dispatch.... she joins us live in the newsroom to give us an update on how this feature has been going. patrece and rondell, indiana is one of the first states ..where "every county" i the state can "text to 9-1-1" .... they can "send texts" during emergencies if they are unable to speak to dispatchers. now---"four" years later... officials say it's exceeding their expectations. calling while "calling" 9-1-1 remains the first and best option ... nat "texting" is a close second.... it's something 9-1-1 director, rob mcmullen says could possibly save your life. "if your house is being broken into or hiding in the closet or bathroom or something like that. you can text 911 and nobody will hear you." mc-mullen says indiana's 9-1-1 centers received about 11 million calls---just last year of those ---nearly 14- thousand were "texts" sent to dispatch. nat "when we get a call in and we are unable to talk to them or they just hang up. we will text them back." "indiana" is the only state where 9-1-1 telecommunicat ors can "send" texts--- after receiving a disconnected or dropped 9-1-1 call. which is what mcmullen says--sets indiana apart from other states. "we know that we are the leading edge and a lot of areas are looking to us to know what they need to do." mc-mullen says most of their 9-1-1 calls come from cellphones, so when something goes wrong with a phone- call .... telecommunicat ors send an outbound text to that number to see whether there is an emergency. "no, i had no idea." karol stephens had no idea the texting feature existed.... "if someone is in a situation where they can't talk, cant speak ...i think it's a great option." "im glad to hear that they are making improvements and getting with the times." most say they are happy to see change with the times.... "crazy world now... anything can happen really." mc-mullen says the texting feature was originally created to get telecommunicat ors use to using technology. now---it has exceeded to expectations has another way to tackle an emergency. live in the newsroom, abby kirk, news 10. back to you. [b8]first weather-wx center tonight