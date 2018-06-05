Speech to Text for Truck crashes into Vincennes business

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

into a wabash valley business today. it happened at the "old chicago pizza building" in downtown vincennes. the driver says he was waiting on an appointment at the auto shop across the street. that's when the driver says he hit the gas instead of the brake. the driver and one near-by construction worker were taken to the hospital for treatment. [b6]x cont coverage-mongx open it's been "4"