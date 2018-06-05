Speech to Text for It is bow tie weather...how long will it stay that way?

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. tuesday a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5pm. sunny, with a high near 85. light west wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the morning. tuesday night partly cloudy, with a low around 56. north northeast wind 6 to 8 mph. low around 56. north northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. tuesday a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5pm. sunny, with a high near 85. light west wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the morning. tuesday night partly cloudy, with a low around 56. north northeast wind 6 to 8 mph. low around 56. north northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. tuesday a 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5pm. sunny, with a high near 85. light west wind increasing to 5 to 9 mph in the morning. tuesday night partly cloudy, with a low around 56. north northeast wind 6 to 8 mph. some of you may be seeing some interesting