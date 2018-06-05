Clear

It is bow tie weather...how long will it stay that way?

Posted: Mon Jun 04 15:02:41 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Jun 04 15:02:41 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Terre Haute
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 82°
Robinson
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 79°
Zionsville
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 80°
Rockville
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 82°
Casey
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 80°
Brazil
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 82°
Marshall
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 82°
Sunshine continues, a shower possible late
