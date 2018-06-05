Speech to Text for Boys and Girls Club summer kickoff

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

summer camps.. today was the terre haute boys and girls club kick off. organizers say more than "120" kids took part in today's events.. with more coming! this week's activities are beach-themed. kids celebrated today with a dance party-- food-- and games. to get your children involved in the fun-- membership to the club is "30"-dollars. each week of the camp costs fifty dollars-- and this includes lunches-- snacks-- and field trips. we have contact info for the boys and girls club at w-t-h-i t-v dot com. another wabash valley city is knocking out