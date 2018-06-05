Clear

Boys and Girls Club summer kickoff

Posted: Mon Jun 04 14:59:51 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Jun 04 14:59:51 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

summer camps.. today was the terre haute boys and girls club kick off. organizers say more than "120" kids took part in today's events.. with more coming! this week's activities are beach-themed. kids celebrated today with a dance party-- food-- and games. to get your children involved in the fun-- membership to the club is "30"-dollars. each week of the camp costs fifty dollars-- and this includes lunches-- snacks-- and field trips. we have contact info for the boys and girls club at w-t-h-i t-v dot com. another wabash valley city is knocking out
