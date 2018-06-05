Clear

Vigo County STEM over the summer

Posted: Mon Jun 04 14:59:06 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Jun 04 14:59:06 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

benefit their students. vigo county middle school teachers are learning about science, technology, engineering and mathematics.. better known as "stem". the teachers are working with the "prism project" at ros hulman institute of technology. the project aims to bring stem concepts into their future curriculums. "we're just excited about it and we've always had a range of really excited teachers from rose hulman who come in and are very interested with sharing expertise with their pre- collegiate colleagues" this is the tenth year that rose hulman and the prism project have partnered with vigo county schools. from the classroom.. to
