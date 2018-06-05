Speech to Text for One month later, the community still remembers

killed in the line of duty. today i sat down with chief john plasse to talk about ways the community is still honoring his memory. "when someone needs support, this community comes up huge." it's been one month since the loss of terre haute police officer rob pitts. police chief john plasse says the continued support has been nothing short of a blessing. "they've had benefits, there's a softball benefit in two weeks, there's a motorcycle ride next week. there's a lot of the different sports teams are raising money and presenting that. just a lot of good has come out of a bad deal." he says the community's kind words has made a big impact on pitts' family. "when they see that from strangers and everyone else, i think that gives them comfort to know he did make a difference." of course there's isn't a day that goes by that the chief doesn't think about the loss of his friend. "keeping busy kind of helps because you don't dwell on it all the time.// you've got your moments where, you look at his picture, and you just know he's not ever coming back." but plasse is holding on to the hope of seeing rob again one day. "i just try to think of that smile when i get sad, and you know he's in a better place." chief plasse wants to thank the community for all of its support. you can still give to the officer rob pitts memorial fund too. the fund benefits his family. a forecast fit for a bow-tie! storm team 10