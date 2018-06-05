Clear

Monday Afternoon Forecast

Storm Team 10

Posted: Mon Jun 04 10:33:23 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Jun 04 10:33:24 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

Speech to Text for Monday Afternoon Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

85. lows tomorrow night again in the upper 50s. 81 on wednesday and sunny. [c4]fishing rodeo in il-vo this weekend -- kids from all over illinois spent some afternoon, with highs today barely sneaking into the 80s. calm breeze, low humidity. great to be outside. lows tonight drop into the upper 50s; starry and refreshing. then, a little warmer tomorrow, still sunny a high at 85. lows tomorrow night again in the upper 50s. 81 on wednesday and sunny. this weekend -- kids from all over illinois spent some afternoon, with highs today barely sneaking into the 80s. calm breeze, low humidity. great to be outside. lows tonight drop into the upper 50s; starry and refreshing. then, a little warmer tomorrow, still sunny a high at 85. lows tomorrow night again in the upper 50s. 81 on wednesday and sunny. this weekend -- kids from all over illinois spent some afternoon, with highs today barely sneaking into the 80s. calm breeze, low humidity. great to be outside. lows tonight drop into the upper 50s; starry and refreshing. then, a little warmer tomorrow, still sunny a high at 85. lows tomorrow night again in the upper 50s. 81 on wednesday and sunny. this weekend -- kids from all over illinois spent some afternoon, with highs today barely sneaking into the 80s. calm breeze, low humidity. great to be outside. lows tonight drop into the upper 50s; starry and refreshing. then, a little warmer tomorrow, still sunny a high at 85. lows tomorrow night again in the upper 50s. 81 on wednesday and sunny. this weekend -- kids from all over illinois spent some
Terre Haute
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 82°
Robinson
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 79°
Zionsville
Clear
80° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 80°
Rockville
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 82°
Casey
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 80°
Brazil
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 82°
Marshall
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 82°
Sunshine continues, a shower possible late
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It