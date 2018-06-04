Speech to Text for Moms Demand Action urges change outside Vigo County Courthouse

for change... to keep their kids safe. as news 10's garrett brown explains -- dozens gathered for a rally against gun violence. //////////// june first served as national gun violence awareness day. even though it only lasted one day a national group decided to make it into a full weekend event. gathering people all over the u.s. including right here in the wabash valley. connie miller was one of many concerned citizens standing outside the courthouse saturday. they were raising awareness of gun violence in the u.s.. an act that tragically took the life of her son shane miller. "he died march 26th 1991. it was during spring break he got shot in the back. and he died a few hours later." that's why she joined the moms demand action for gun sense in america organization. demand action for gun sense in america organization. terre haute founded its own chapter for the organization earlier this year. the group aims to promote more regulations when it comes to guns. doing what they can to prevent attacks like the one that took place most recently in noblesville. "it definitely brought it home especially last week i think it goes to show how small of a world this is." one by one supporters of the group shared words of past experiences with gun violence. all pleading change when it comes to fire arms. but the organization isn't for banning guns. just making more strict laws. "we are very much in favor of the second amendment. but we also recognize that we have to safety store guns and we have to promote gun safety." for miller its not about voicing her opinion. its about standing united with friends and family. all doing what they can to make a difference to prevent future tragedies "a lot of time you kind of have to keep it all together. and try to think about how can i make a change." if you would like to learn more about the moms demand action organization we will have a link to that site on our website at wthitv.com. back to you. happening today -- "you" have a chance to