UPDATE: Terre Haute house fire under investigation

Firefighters spent several hours at a house fire in Terre Haute Saturday.

Posted: Mon Jun 04 10:21:06 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Jun 04 10:21:06 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

minor injures... and --an investigation is underway. that's after -- a vacant home went up in flames this weekend. terre haute fire crews were called to south 4th street. according to the fire department... squatters were seen coming in and out of the home. the cause of the fire is still under investigation. investigators are blaming "dis-carded
