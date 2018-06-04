Speech to Text for UPDATE: Terre Haute house fire under investigation

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

minor injures... and --an investigation is underway. that's after -- a vacant home went up in flames this weekend. terre haute fire crews were called to south 4th street. according to the fire department... squatters were seen coming in and out of the home. the cause of the fire is still under investigation. investigators are blaming "dis-carded