Police looking for suspect in West Terre Haute IGA robbery

A robbery in West Terre Haute has police looking for the suspect.

Posted: Mon Jun 04 04:47:14 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Jun 04 04:47:15 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

suspect in a robbery investigation. [b6]west vigo iga robbery-wipe vo the robbery took place on friday night -- at the i-g-a grocery store in west terre haute. police say -- this unidentified male ... took an undisclosed amount of cash. now -- they're asking for your help in identifying the suspect. if you have any information -- you're asked to contact the west terre haute police department. that number is right there on your screen. it's -- 812--5-3-3-- 21 -14. investigators are blaming "discarded smoking
