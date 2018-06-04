Speech to Text for Police looking for suspect in West Terre Haute IGA robbery

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

suspect in a robbery investigation. [b6]west vigo iga robbery-wipe vo the robbery took place on friday night -- at the i-g-a grocery store in west terre haute. police say -- this unidentified male ... took an undisclosed amount of cash. now -- they're asking for your help in identifying the suspect. if you have any information -- you're asked to contact the west terre haute police department. that number is right there on your screen. it's -- 812--5-3-3-- 21 -14. investigators are blaming "discarded smoking