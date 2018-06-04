Clear

High pressure will dominate the sky for this first full week of June.

Monday: Mostly sunny, nice. High: 80° Monday Night: Mostly clear calmer. Low: 57°

Posted: Mon Jun 04 04:42:59 PDT 2018
Updated: Mon Jun 04 05:01:11 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

sunny today with a high at 80. calm breeze, low humidity. great to be outside. lows tonight drop into the upper 50s; starry and refreshing. then, a little warmer tomorrow, still sunny a high at 85. lows tomorrow night again in the upper 50s. 81 on wednesday and sunny. school is out for the summer. and one of the best ways to weather is on the way for this first full week of june!
Terre Haute
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 65°
Robinson
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 64°
Zionsville
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 61°
Rockville
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 65°
Casey
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 65°
Brazil
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 65°
Marshall
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 65°
Sunny days with cool nights ahead.
