Speech to Text for High pressure will dominate the sky for this first full week of June.

sunny today with a high at 80. calm breeze, low humidity. great to be outside. lows tonight drop into the upper 50s; starry and refreshing. then, a little warmer tomorrow, still sunny a high at 85. lows tomorrow night again in the upper 50s. 81 on wednesday and sunny. school is out for the summer. and one of the best ways to weather is on the way for this first full week of june!