Sunday Night Weather Update

Sunday Night Weather Update

Posted: Sun Jun 03 20:45:37 PDT 2018
Updated: Sun Jun 03 20:45:37 PDT 2018
Posted By: Braden Harp

and lows will drop to the 50's. mostly cloudy skies and nice conditions tomorrow with highs close to 80 degrees. tomorrow night temperatures will drop to the 50's again. calmer conditions will take over and clear skies will continue as well.
Terre Haute
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 63°
Robinson
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 60°
Zionsville
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 61°
Rockville
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 63°
Casey
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 63°
Brazil
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 63°
Marshall
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 63°
Cool nights, sunny and nice days.
