Speech to Text for North Central softball wins semi-state

softball.. the t-birds are at it again.. they're playing today in semi- state. north central softball in action in the semi-state semis .... t-birds taking on hauser.. we go straight to the 7th.. tying run on first.. hannah simmons hits a blooper up to shallow center.. it's trouble.. and it drops. runner going to third.. the throw is wild.. game-tying run comes across.. simmons goes to third.. she's the winning run now.. hauser played near perfect ball for 6 innings.. but fell apart late.. jets get the striekout.. but the catcher air mails the throw.. it gets away and simmons goes home... walk it off north central.. t-birds advance with a 2-1 win.. so they're moving on to the title game.. north central facing lanesville for a spot in the state finals. bot of the 4th, t-birds up 3-0 with a runner on third when sophmore pitcher erika shroyer lays down the squeeze bunt, she brings home the run and beats the throw to first. north central up 4-0 bot of the 5th now, north central gets rolling...runne r on first for jocelyn cox as she sends this one to the fence for the rbi triple.. later in the 5th, bases loaded with only one out, junior hailey salyer puts the bunt down infront of home, but lanesville struggles with it. another t- birds runner comes in...north central up 8-0 two batters later, nc up 9-0, and just like game one earlier in the day it's time for another walk-off, this one in five innings though as senior catcher hannah shroyer bunts in the game winning run... north central wins semi-state in double walkoff fashion. they'll compete for their second state title in four years next saturday at purdue against pioneer ... "this is such a special group of girls because they all contributed. and they follow the gameplan so well ya know. our gameplan from the first game to the second game changed and they just ride with it and i just couldn't ask for a better group of kids." and a big day for one wabash valley