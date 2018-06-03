Speech to Text for Shakamak drops regional opener

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

semifinal.. lakers squaring off against hauser.. 2nd inning.. lane gilbert on the mound and boy did he have some juice today .. the senior strikes out the side.. this game still tied at zero. 5th inning now .. peyton yeryar drives this ball into the gap in left center .. it drops just past the diving fielder.. that brings in the first run of the game and it puts the lakers ahead 1-oh.. but they just couldn't close it out .. hauser would answer with two runs of their own and the bats never get going again.. shakamak falls in the regional semifinal .. 2-1 to the jets. they've built a real tradition of success at north