Speech to Text for Barr-Reeve shut out in final

on tecumseh, and viking nation, was there, in full force! gabe gladish looks good on the mound, early on, as he gets this strikeout, in the first inning, and then another one, here, to end the 2nd inning. vikings were down 3-0 in the 3rd, when they try to rally, as kameron graber's single to left, sets them up with men on the corners. but, tecumseh pitcher steven molinet made things tough on the vikes all night long. he shuts out barr-reeve, as the vikings fall, 7-0. over at morristown.. shakamak in the regional