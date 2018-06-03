Speech to Text for South Vermillion loses heartbreaker in regional final

since 19-79. they faced scecina in the regional finals. here we go.. that's spencer lewis at the plate.. he sends this one to right.. it's caught.. but layne vicars scores from third to tie the game for south vermillion at 3. top seventh. game tied at 5. matthew panagoukeas leads off the inning with a double for a south vermillion. later in the inning. isaac wanninger with a huge two out infield single to score panagouleas. south vee 6-5. bottom half of the frame now.. scecina ties the game and has the bases loaded. owen begley delivers the knockout blow.. a walk off base hit to left center. scecina wins 7-6. a tough way to end the season for the wildcats.. but they accomplished a lot this year. win 20 games straight like that is not something many teams can do. you can get beat on any given night but to do something like that was special. we won the conference. we won the sectional here. so anyway we've got some things to be proud of. in the class 'a' baseball regional, at jasper, it's barr reeve,