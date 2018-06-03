Speech to Text for West Vigo falls in regional final

against north montgomery. bottom 7.. bases loaded for the vikings.. winning run at third.. the pressure is no problem for chance cooper.. he singles to left and that'll do it.. west vigo wins a thriller.. 3-2 thanks to the walkoff from senior chance cooper. so the vikings move on to the regional championship .. they're facing conference foe indian creek.. top of the 4th inning.. ryan brown punches this one out into left field.. we've got a throw to the plate but it can't catch evan newman.. vikings make it a 4-3 ball game.. to the 6th.. daniel minton hits it right back at the pitcher.. he knocks it down.. the throw to 2nd though is wild.. case lautenschlager in to score.. vikings trail now 5-4.. 7th inning.. ryan brown gets things going.. he singles to center.. that puts the game-tying run standing on 2nd base.. jake lautenschlager then with a chance at the plate.. but he goes down on strikes.. west vigo falls in the regional championship.. vikings lose to the braves.. 5-4 the final. elsewhere in 3a .. washington playing in the regional