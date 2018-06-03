Speech to Text for South splits regional day

big things in the postseason tournament .. the braves already picked up a huge sectional win.. now they're eying a regional crown. south facing pendleton heights in the regional semifinal at decatur central. sixth inning. cam cook delivers.. that's an rbi double to right center. benji downs scores. braves up 3-0. next batter.. chase hoesman.. he continues the hit parade with a single to centerfield. south 4-oh now. and that's more than enough offense for brayton reed. braves junior pitcher went the distance striking out 12. he ends the game with a k. terre haute south wins 5-1 behind the complete game from brayton reed. [e4]th south vs cathedral-vo so in the championship.. terre haute south facing state powerhouse cathedral.. braves with their ace on the mound in benji downs. the butler signee gets the strikeout. but he didn't get a lot of help from the defense.. south made a couple huge errors that cost them early. cathedral gets two runs off this one .. the irish would take down terre haute south 5-0.. a great season over for the braves. west vigo in action at