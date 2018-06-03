Clear

Saturday Night Weather Update

Saturday Night Weather Update

Posted: Sat Jun 02 20:42:21 PDT 2018
Updated: Sat Jun 02 20:42:22 PDT 2018
Posted By: Braden Harp

chance of rain. lows will drop to the 60's and rain will move through tonight. the skies will clear tomorrow and cooler conditions will move through the area. highs will be in the mid to upper 70's and windy conditions will be experienced thoughout the region. wind gusts will be up to 25 mph. lows will drop to the mid 50's tomorrow night after a cool day.
Terre Haute
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 71°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 71°
Rockville
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 73°
Brazil
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 74°
Rain tonight, then cooler.
