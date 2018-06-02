Speech to Text for News 10 Saturday Morning Weather Update

sunshine in the forecast for our saturday, but expect showers to roll in by the late evening hours. highs saturday in the mid to upper 80s. tonight we'll see the continued chance for showers, wit lows dropping to 66. for sunday, expect a few showers to hang around through the morning, but clearing by the afternoon and evening hours. temperatures tomorrow not as muggy, getting to 80 degrees before sunshine on monday.