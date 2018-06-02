Clear

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather Update

Sunshine with a few scattered showers this evening.

Posted: Sat Jun 02 06:37:23 PDT 2018
Updated: Sat Jun 02 06:37:23 PDT 2018
Posted By: Erik Piper

Speech to Text for News 10 Saturday Morning Weather Update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

sunshine in the forecast for our saturday, but expect showers to roll in by the late evening hours. highs saturday in the mid to upper 80s. tonight we'll see the continued chance for showers, wit lows dropping to 66. for sunday, expect a few showers to hang around through the morning, but clearing by the afternoon and evening hours. temperatures tomorrow not as muggy, getting to 80 degrees before sunshine on monday. keeping your family safe from the harmful our saturday, but expect showers to roll in by the late evening hours. highs saturday in the mid to upper 80s. tonight we'll see the continued chance for showers, wit lows dropping to 66. for sunday, expect a few showers to hang around through the morning, but clearing by the afternoon and evening hours. temperatures tomorrow not as muggy, getting to 80 degrees before sunshine on monday. our saturday, but expect showers to roll in by the late evening hours. highs saturday in the mid to upper 80s. tonight we'll see the continued chance for showers, wit lows dropping to 66. for sunday, expect a few showers to hang around through the morning, but clearing by the afternoon and evening hours. temperatures tomorrow not as muggy, getting to 80 degrees before sunshine on monday. keeping your family safe from our saturday, but expect showers to roll in by the late evening hours. highs saturday in the mid to upper 80s. tonight we'll see the continued chance for showers, wit lows dropping to 66. for sunday, expect a few showers to hang around through the morning, but clearing by the afternoon and evening hours. temperatures tomorrow not as muggy, getting to 80 degrees before sunshine on monday. our saturday, but expect showers to roll in by the late evening hours. highs saturday in the mid to upper 80s. tonight we'll see the continued chance for showers, wit lows dropping to 66. for sunday, expect a few showers to hang around through the morning, but clearing by the afternoon and evening hours. temperatures tomorrow not as muggy, getting to 80 degrees before sunshine on monday. keeping your family safe from the harmful
Terre Haute
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 89°
Robinson
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 93°
Zionsville
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 83°
Rockville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 89°
Casey
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 92°
Brazil
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 89°
Marshall
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 89°
Rain tonight, then cooler.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It