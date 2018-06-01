Clear

TH Rex win

Rex improve to 3-0

Posted: Fri Jun 01 19:59:32 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Jun 01 19:59:32 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for TH Rex win

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

....tonight they had a chance to become the first team in the prospect league with three wins... nice crowd on hand, more than 11-hundred watched the rex host the danville dans... no score in the fourth ....rex load the bases for tyler van pelt.... he drives one deep to the warning track in left for an rbi sac fly....zach milam scores easily from third.... bottom seventh, tie game at one....rex again load the bases .....the sycamore roby enriquez delivers a two-run single to right to give the good guys a three-one advantage... rex not done in the inning....couple batters later spencer wiskus drives in two more with a single to center....the rex would score four times in the seventh to take control of this game ... the terre haute rex win five- two.....the stay unbeaten on the season, their now three and ohh.... [e5]washington baseball-vo its been over 20 years since the washington baseball team has been playing this late in the season...
Terre Haute
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 74°
Robinson
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 71°
Zionsville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 74°
Casey
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 74°
Marshall
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 74°
Clearing overnight.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It