Speech to Text for TH Rex win

....tonight they had a chance to become the first team in the prospect league with three wins... nice crowd on hand, more than 11-hundred watched the rex host the danville dans... no score in the fourth ....rex load the bases for tyler van pelt.... he drives one deep to the warning track in left for an rbi sac fly....zach milam scores easily from third.... bottom seventh, tie game at one....rex again load the bases .....the sycamore roby enriquez delivers a two-run single to right to give the good guys a three-one advantage... rex not done in the inning....couple batters later spencer wiskus drives in two more with a single to center....the rex would score four times in the seventh to take control of this game ... the terre haute rex win five- two.....the stay unbeaten on the season, their now three and ohh.... [e5]washington baseball-vo its been over 20 years since the washington baseball team has been playing this late in the season...