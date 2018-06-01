Clear

World's largest gavel

World's largest gavel

Posted: Fri Jun 01 19:27:23 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Jun 01 19:27:23 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

what you're seeing is what could be the world's largest gavel. it was unveiled today.. but won't be judged by guinness world records until later this year. the mayor of marshall says it's a tourist push county wide. [c2]world's largest gavel-sot vo an attempt to unify the town and bring them together with the tourists issues there where we can pull each other together. the gavel was presented by bowen interprises and the city of casey. the mayor says it will hopefully bring tourists to the town and the whole county.
Clearing overnight.
