Clear

National Road Yardsale

Posted: Fri Jun 01 19:13:54 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Jun 01 19:13:54 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

stretch of u-s-40 they can shop for some good deals. the "national road" yard sales are underway! you'll find them from baltimore maryland, to saint louis, missouri. as we found out today, that's happening here locally. we stopped at one in brazil, indiana. it benefits a local church. we love to be a part of it because people come from indianapolis go to terre haute and stop at the yard sales in between. yard sales not your taste... how about fishing? tomorrow and sunday are the last of indiana's free fishing
Clearing overnight.
