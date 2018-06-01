Speech to Text for Goodwill and recycling

change impacting customers. good evening and welcome to news 10 on my fox 10. the terre haute goodwill stopped offering household recyling last fall. it was meant to be temporary... but news 10's heather good found out the service may not come back anytime soon. she joins us live in the studio to explain why. patrece... for more than two decades... people brought plastic... tin.. and many other household materials to recycle at the goodwill store along u-s 41 near the interstate... but according to the wabash valley goodwill president... it is no longer good for business. covered: customer patricia price, from clinton, says, "i like to recycle which is why i like to buy secondhand clothes and everything. i very rarely buy new." someone's old stuff becomes another person's new stuff at goodwill stores. since 1995 -- the wabash valley goodwill president says -- the facility also accepted household materials for recycling at this terre haute location ... but that changed last october. the original plan was to end the service temporarily while a recycling center was set-up on another property. before that could happen... the market for recycled materials collapsed. wabash valley goodwill president and chief executive officer bill tennis says, "when we shipped 40 yard open top containers of metal to a local metal processor we got no money for it. zero. when we shipped 53 foot container trucks of bailed plastic we got no money for it. the market was zero." tennis explains ... he still has the property and equipment to start the service up again but it is unclear when... if ever that will happen ... tennis says, "right now our project is entirely on hold. we're not in any hurry to get back in to bad business." tennis says no goodwill jobs were lost with this change. shoppers say they hope the store will offer the service again soon. price says, "i like to recycle, period, regardless of what it is." this is not the only news regarding goodwill stores in the area. tennis tells me one store is closing this summer. the goodwill in robinson, illinois will start phasing out starting monday. tennis says the store will offer price reductions on items. the last day is not officially set but i'm told it could be july 4th. the remaining employees there have been offered jobs at the sullivan