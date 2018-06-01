Clear

Turn to the River Picnic

Turn to the River Picnic

Posted: Fri Jun 01 16:25:07 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Jun 01 16:25:07 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Turn to the River Picnic

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

hosted a public picnic today. it was to promote their project.. "turn to the river" "the picnic" happened between "terre haute's city hall" and "the vigo county court house". they hope to renovate that area.. and connect it to the river. people were able to get food and drinks. there was also "live" music. . "art spaces says" .. they look forward to changes in the area in the future. /////// [b19]turn to the river picnic-sot vo /////// 16:56:35,07 "but it will restore the historical character. we'll have trees landscaping, well designed pathways, and a walkway to the river from here ." //////// the event was "free" to the public. "1"-organization .. who helps the elderly in our community.. also wants to help
Terre Haute
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 82°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 76°
Zionsville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 82°
Casey
Broken Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 87°
Brazil
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 82°
Marshall
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 82°
Clearing overnight.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It