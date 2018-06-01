Speech to Text for Turn to the River Picnic

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

hosted a public picnic today. it was to promote their project.. "turn to the river" "the picnic" happened between "terre haute's city hall" and "the vigo county court house". they hope to renovate that area.. and connect it to the river. people were able to get food and drinks. there was also "live" music. . "art spaces says" .. they look forward to changes in the area in the future. /////// [b19]turn to the river picnic-sot vo /////// 16:56:35,07 "but it will restore the historical character. we'll have trees landscaping, well designed pathways, and a walkway to the river from here ." //////// the event was "free" to the public. "1"-organization .. who helps the elderly in our community.. also wants to help