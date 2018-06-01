Speech to Text for Colin Hill gets his moment on the baseball diamond

baseball team ended their season with a win.... i guarantee no one will probably remember the score, but as emmy award winning photojournalis t john timm and i found out .... many of the young lakers will probably remember a very special home run that happened in the game .... every place has something its known for...in small town jasonville, its baseball. "shakamak baseball is a tradition in jasonville, indiana. its something all the kids want to be apart of". that includes 14-year old colin hill. "number one school in the history " this season the seventh grader helped out the shakamak middle school team, but he wasn't your typical manager..... "he was constantly coaching the players along with us. sometimes to a critical level. think the boys appreciated that. knew where it was coming from". "always make me happy and feel like i belong. always supported me". being around the team and game just wasn't enough to fix colin's itch to play baseball .....but getting on the diamond had never been easy for this youngster. borm premature he had genetic abnormalities, including cerebral palsy and autism. "he didn't sit up until he was two. didn't take his first steps until he was 5". despite all that colin never gave up on his goal! "as a kid i always dreamed of playing baseball". last week in the lakers season finale vs clay city that dream became a reality. colin entered the game to pitch hit. "was nervous because i haven't batted in a couple of years. collin took the first couple of pitches and then this happened.... nat sound....him hitting ball. "he got in there and crushed it. right down the first base line". "it was awesome. i knew he was grinning ear to ear. it was amazing." "shocking. didn't think i could hit it that far. junior high field yeah, but high school field. didn't think i could hit it that far. " colin's hit was impressive, but he wasn't done. watch and enjoy this young man with braces on his knee's move at his own speed around the bases, as the ball is thrown around the diamond in an incredible act of sportsmanship by the eels. "i knew i was going to make it home. that feeling you're going to make it all the way." "he came around third base and was exhausted. not going to lie. i said keep going bud". so he did.....sliding in safely for an inside the park home run with his him teammates there at the plate to cheer him on. "he did that pete rose. i didn't realize he was going to do that. the umpire called him safe. team rallied around him. he came back in dugout and said i told you i'd hit a home run." "he finally got to be part of the team. not just in dugout, but on the field. great seeing kids cheer him on. brought a few tears to my eyes." 18 surgeries later and this young ball player got what he wanted, a chance to play ball like everyone else! coach: "we've had state championships, mental attitude award winners. stood on victory field with my own son and that was very special to me. this would rival that because he was able to get on the field and do something just like the other kids did. knowing he had handicap. he really felt good about it." "when i was a little kid i wanted to grow up and inspire kids. they can do whatever they