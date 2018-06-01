Clear

Friday Early Forecast

Friday Early Forecast

Posted: Fri Jun 01 15:35:38 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Jun 01 15:35:39 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Friday Early Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

with a low around 62. north northeast wind 6 to 9 mph. saturday sunny, with a high near 85. northeast wind around 6 mph. saturday night a chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2am. increasing clouds, with a low around 65. light and variable wind becoming south around 6 mph in the evening. chance of precipitation is 60%. new rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible. showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. mostly clear, with a low around 62. north northeast wind 6 to 9 mph. saturday sunny, with a high near 85. northeast wind around 6 mph. saturday night a chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2am. increasing clouds, with a low around 65. light and variable wind becoming south around 6 mph in the evening. chance of precipitation is 60%. new rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible. showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. mostly clear, with a low around 62. north northeast wind 6 to 9 mph. saturday sunny, with a high near 85. northeast wind around 6 mph. saturday night a chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2am. increasing clouds, with a low around 65. light and variable wind becoming south around 6 mph in the evening. chance of precipitation is 60%. new rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible. here's a look at today's weather quiz question. coming up in sports, we'll introduce you to colin hill.... coming up in sports, we'll introduce you to colin
Terre Haute
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 82°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 76°
Zionsville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 82°
Casey
Broken Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 87°
Brazil
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 82°
Marshall
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 82°
Clearing overnight.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It