Speech to Text for Olney airport awarded

found out why this particular airport is standing out. "things are pretty peaceful here at the olney-noble airport. but statewide this facility is making some noise." underneath the blue june skies sits olney-noble airport. it's peaceful here. and it's where tom baker does his flying. "my dad was a pilot since before i was born, which led to my interest in aviation. and i started taking aviation lessons when i was 14." originally from effingham, flying eventually landed him as the manager at the olney-noble airport. "since i've been here we've redone all the pavement on the airport, we have upgraded some of the buildings, we've updated all of our airport lighting, we've updated one of our instrument approach systems." baker says these were not just improvements for the airport, but helped drive business to the area. one of those businesses being the walmart distribution center in olney. "when you have a good airport for somebody to fly into to check out the community when they're thinking about locating a business there. it's deffinately a plus for the community." these strides all played a part in the airport being named "airport of the year" by the illinois department of transportation. olney-noble won along side airports from chicago, springfield, and the st. louis area. for baker, it just means a validation of what they've been trying to bring to richland county. "we're going to keep up doing what we've been doing. we're going to continue to maintain the airport in excellent condition. comply with recommendations from the state. and do upgrades as necessary." "the airport will be celebrating with a fly-in breakfast. now that is this sunday morning. that is june third. if you'd like anymore information, head over to our website at wthitv.com and click on this story. in richland county, gary brian, news 10." i'll have your full forecast...coming up after the break.