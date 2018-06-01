Speech to Text for Merom Bluff Chautauqua

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

longer.. here in indiana that usually means it's the beginning of festival season. this weekend you can visit the "merom bluff chautauqua". there's a little bit of something for everyone as you can see here. food, games, music, and more. interesting things like we've got a whole reenactment.. we'll have cannons going off over the bluff, hatchet throwing, muskets, a bunch of stuff going on over there... something for everyone. the gate fee is one dollar. it runs tonight until 11 and through the weekend. we've linked you to the schedule at w-t-h-i tv dot com. sports seasons are over for many local teams.