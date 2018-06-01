Clear

Merom Bluff Chautauqua

Merom Bluff Chautauqua

Posted: Fri Jun 01 15:27:06 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Jun 01 15:27:06 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

Speech to Text for Merom Bluff Chautauqua

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

longer.. here in indiana that usually means it's the beginning of festival season. this weekend you can visit the "merom bluff chautauqua". there's a little bit of something for everyone as you can see here. food, games, music, and more. interesting things like we've got a whole reenactment.. we'll have cannons going off over the bluff, hatchet throwing, muskets, a bunch of stuff going on over there... something for everyone. the gate fee is one dollar. it runs tonight until 11 and through the weekend. we've linked you to the schedule at w-t-h-i tv dot com. sports seasons are over for many local teams.
Terre Haute
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 82°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 76°
Zionsville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 82°
Casey
Broken Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 87°
Brazil
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 82°
Marshall
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 82°
Clearing overnight.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It