Speech to Text for Brazil Strawberry Fest

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

a "berry" delicious treat. it was the strawberry festival. people who came out got to buy delicious strawberry meals. they could also buy ice cream and other toppings. this was a fundraiser for brazil's "christmas in the park." it takes place after thanksgiving. if you missed out on "that" opportunity for some strawberries, you're still in luck. "rosedale" is also hosting a strawberry festival. we were there as volunteers set-up this afternoon. you