Brazil Strawberry Fest

Posted: Fri Jun 01 15:22:41 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Jun 01 15:22:42 PDT 2018
a "berry" delicious treat. it was the strawberry festival. people who came out got to buy delicious strawberry meals. they could also buy ice cream and other toppings. this was a fundraiser for brazil's "christmas in the park." it takes place after thanksgiving. if you missed out on "that" opportunity for some strawberries, you're still in luck. "rosedale" is also hosting a strawberry festival. we were there as volunteers set-up this afternoon. you
