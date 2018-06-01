Speech to Text for ISU Minimum Wage Hike

in terre haute. news 10's garrett brown is on campus. he joins us now live to explain what's changing. rondrell patrece i'm right outside the isu career center in the center of campus. the center opened its doors back in twenty thirteen. it was also that year when the university had its last minimum wage increase for students. but now that will change later this fall. john howard is a student at isu majoring in athletic training. he's been at isu for a few years. last year he took his first university job to help pay for school. "you know cause college is expensive. you know you got other expenses so it is very beneficial to students to have an increase. you know a little extra money in their pockets for whatever expense they may have." that's why the university increased the minimum wage for all students working on campus. with nearly 29-hundred students employed last year the university hopes this will develop more career readiness. "so this is a way of the university showing their support for those initiatives as well as assisting with our students to focus working on campus and going to school at the same time." students will receive a fifteen cent pay increase on their wages. the new minimum wage is eight dollars and forty cents an hour. "the university says they've had this decision planned for a while now but decided to announce it now during new student orientation." "we wanted our incoming freshmen to know that hey if you work on campus we do have benefits of you working here. increased gpa's are some studies that have been showed if a student works as little as eight to twelve hours on campus." as for howard, he just hopes these new students will jump on this oppportunity. not only to make an extra buck... but to get more involved with the university. "i think it will just better benefit a lot more students to get more involved with their campus which i think is a very good thing and you get a lot more out of the college experience if you are involved in your campus." now this new minimum wage will go into effect august 18th just in time for fall classes. the university also has a job fair set for university and local jobs on august 24th. reporting live from indiana state university. im news 10s garrett brown. back to you.