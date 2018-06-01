Clear

Summer Heat and sun skin care

Posted: Fri Jun 01 15:18:10 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Jun 01 15:18:10 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

news 10's kylee stewart is live .. she tells us how to take care of our skin.. the past few days have been hot! which is why it's important to keep safety in mind.. skin damage happens over time.. and it has the strongest affects on children under the age of eighteen. that's because kids might put on sunscreen before going outside.. but most forget to re- apply. one mom says it's important to let your kids play - as long as they're protected. "because absolutely we want our kids to be outside and want them to experience the world, but also be protected." "it's in those earl ages where we have the best opportunity to protect against cancers later in life." doctor titzer says after applying sunscreen -- make sure you wait a few minutes before letting your child go outside and play. that way it has a chance to set in on the skin before sun exposure. reporting live in terre haute. i'm kylee stewart .. news 10.. if you're looking for a place to cool off, the pool at deming park opened today. the pool will
