Speech to Text for Terre Haute Active shooter training

preparing for a similar situation. good evening and thanks for joining us. students have only been out of school for one day in vigo county... now, local police are using terre haute north high school as a classroom of their own. [b2]thn active shooter training-wipe vo vigo county's "school protection officers" took part in active shooter training today. throughout the year, there are about 60 of these officers in the schools. these officers are from different agencies in the area. they did drills on engaging potential shooters and clearing classrooms. police don't want anyone to know their specific reaction plans. so -- we couldn't record video of the actual training session. but, the school corporation wants everyone to know their top priority is keeping students and staff safe. we want them to be prepared as possible for the worst case scenario. that is the number one goal of the training. and, we want them to be ready to engage in a situation should it happen in the school. there are multiple training sessions and different modules throughout the year for the officers. they also have shooting qualifications once a year. a former youth basketball coach accused of sexual assault wants his trial moved.