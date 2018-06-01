Speech to Text for Steps to follow in a water damage emergency

from paul davis of terre haute. at paul davis, water damage restoration is one of our core services. we are certified and have a thorough knowledge of the categories and classes of water damage and how each impact our response. here are the six steps to follow in a water damage emergency. find the source, stop it and minimize the damage. check for hazards such as electrical or structural issues. move materials at risk to a dry area. if some items are already wet, first move other items from soon to be affected areas. do not open or unfold anything wet. call your insurance agency. mold can take hold within forty eight hours and start to grow within seventy two. it is important to begin the drying process as soon as possible. paul davis of terre haute has been preapproved by every insurance carrier in the wabash valley. so when water damage effects your family, this is no time for second best.