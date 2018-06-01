Clear
Friday Afternoon Forecast

Posted: Fri Jun 01 09:37:35 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Jun 01 09:37:35 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

fire off right around the drive home. still tracking highs in the upper 80s/low 90s. clearing sky tonight, cooler, with a low at 60. sunny for your saturday, back into the upper 80s. a few scattered showers look possible tomorrow night into the morning on sunday. mainly sunny on sunday with a high at 81. today is national donut day!
Terre Haute
Few Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 93°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 87°
Zionsville
Broken Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 86°
Rockville
Few Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 93°
Casey
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Few Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 93°
Marshall
Few Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 93°
The general theme is a clearing sky.
