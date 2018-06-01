Clear
Loogootee baseball field damage

Posted: Fri Jun 01 07:31:29 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Jun 01 07:31:30 PDT 2018
Posted By: Christopher Essex

1-a regional baseball game. a light pole crashed through a fence at loogootee's baseball diamond, and into right field. you can see the damage here. the regional game will now happen in jasper on saturday. but, in loogotee, they're ready to get things back to normal. [b6]loogootee damage-sot vo we'll get this cleaned up and probably come out stronger than before. heck of a way to get a new fence and lights, but again, we're very fortunate no one was hurt. school leaders have contacted the insurance companies to get the ball rolling on work to fix the damage.
The general theme is a clearing sky.
