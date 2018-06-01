Home
Clear
SEVERE WX: Severe Thunderstorm Warning
Camp Navigate
Navigating children and connecting them with employability skills and traditional values.
Posted: Fri Jun 01 07:22:05 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Jun 01 07:22:06 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold
The general theme is a clearing sky.
Most Popular Stories
Sears to close another 72 stores as sales plunge
Sears releases closure list, did Terre Haute's store make the cut?
Father sues Indiana child services over son’s death
Storms bring strong winds and power outages
Building collapse in Parke County forces road closures
Thursday storms damage high school baseball field, forcing change of regional game venue
Southern Indiana recovers from afternoon storms
Parents save young kids at Turkey Run, urge more parent supervision
Indiana State University's new bike share program going well.
New Terre Haute store to donate extra items to charity
Steps to follow in a water damage emergency
Friday Afternoon Forecast
Loogootee baseball field damage
Camp Navigate
Strong storms blast through Robinson Thursday
It's National Doughnut Day
14th and Chestnut Community Center
First Friday
A cold front dropping into the area today will keep a chance of clouds and stray showers in the forecast.
North Central finding success as a team
Comparing Illinois and Indiana Gun Law: Handgun Carry
Comparing Illinois and Indiana Gun Laws: Possession and Purchase
West Vigo teen promotes education, inclusion after homophobic slur etched in locker
Local dog breeder makes "Horrible Hundred" list
Terre Haute Police looking for suspect in connection with the murder of Anita Oswald
4 Indiana locations make "Horrible Hundred" list
Aviation meets art in Sullivan County
National Foster Care Month: A Teen's Success Story
"...everything is being done in the community to keep them safe." Local sheriff's office reacts to Texas school shooting
Design complete, timeline set for new Brazil PD headquarters