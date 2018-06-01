Speech to Text for Strong storms blast through Robinson Thursday

today. it left behind storm damage in several local communities. storm team 10's brady harp visited those locations. he joins us now with more on what he found. [b7]severe weather damage-front pkg severe storms blasted through crawford county, illinois damaging many trees and buildings. i was live earlier on news 10 as part of our team coverage. after that, i talked to some people living in robinson about the storm damage .... they say the storm arrived very quickly. mindy erton was at work at the crawford county courthouse when a strong storm went through robinson, illinois. mindy erton: "well i don't think you ever really think that even though you hear a bad storm is coming you don't really think i's going to hit you but it did." mindy erton and others in robinson all say the same thing: thursday's storms moved in extremely fast. the storms left widespread damage across the town. many trees were downed onto powerlines and blocking streets. areas of the town went without power for a couple hours leaving traffic lights dark - and traffic slowed. one homeowner says he was at work outside of town when his neighbor told him a tree had fallen through the roof on one of his outbuildings. erton says she parked closer to the courthouse today because she knew it was going to rain. erton: "we didn't really think much about it and the power went out and it happened right before lunchtime so we all start out the door to go to lunch and i find my car under a tree." erton's car was significantly damaged - but nobody was hurt. erton: "of course at first i though it wasn't bad. i thought it was just a tree limb it will be fine. i went over because i left my lunch in the car and then i noticed all the windows were broken out and there was no good way to get in the car." i spoke to somebody from a business near the square who says the power went out due to a tree and they had to stop working for the day. back to you. storm damage forced a change of plans for this