It's National Doughnut Day

People in Terre Haute sure do know how to celebrate.

Posted: Fri Jun 01 06:14:31 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Jun 01 06:14:32 PDT 2018
Posted By: Scott Arnold

have been preparing for their busiest day! that's because it's national donut day! news 10's kiley thomas is live at square donuts this morning. and kiley -- it looks like it's picking up already! that's right! the doors just opened 30 minutes ago but that's not stopping people here in terre haute. we've seen about "number" people already come through the doors. now to give you a little bit of history behind the day -- national donut day has been around since 1938. it was established by the chicago salvation army to bring in money during the great depression. earlier this morning -- we showed you the brains behind this operation. workers ... describe donut shops across the wabash valley are celebrating the day. if you're on the fence about eating a donut. i heard that's it better for you to eat "whole foods". prett sure this is the kind of hole foods they're
