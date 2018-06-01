Clear
SEVERE WX: Severe Thunderstorm Warning View Alerts

First Friday

First Friday event "Get Fit Downtown" foam.

Posted: Fri Jun 01 05:34:03 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Jun 01 06:44:20 PDT 2018
Posted By: WTHI Staff

Speech to Text for First Friday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

terre haute - first friday event. come clock your fastest mile yet in this flat downtown venue or just come for a fun mile in the foam! after your 1st mile timed lap is complete you can continue to complete as many un-timed fun laps as you would like! we will have awards for the top 3 overall male/female competitors as well as the top 3 male/females in each age group. packet pickup and race day registration will be hosted at the corner of 9th and cherry st. race day schedule: - 5:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. - race day registration and packet pickup - 6:45 p.m. - pre-race ceremony - 7:00 p.m. - fit and foamy 1 mile start! - 7:30 p.m. - post mile awards ceremony - 7:30 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. - course open for fun foam laps! other events for first friday include the rad ride at griffin bike park, health booths, dance demos by the dance studio, art galleries open, and other family fun. 232-2391 terrehautecha mber.com look under events pence. the 1 mile foam run/walk will be held in conjunction with the downtown terre haute - first friday event. come clock your fastest mile yet in this flat downtown venue or just come for a fun mile in the foam! after your 1st mile timed lap is complete you can continue to complete as many un-timed fun laps as you would like! we will have awards for the top 3 overall male/female competitors as well as the top 3 "well i
Terre Haute
Few Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 93°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 87°
Zionsville
Broken Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 86°
Rockville
Few Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 93°
Casey
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 71°
Brazil
Few Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 93°
Marshall
Few Clouds
88° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 93°
The general theme is a clearing sky.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It