Speech to Text for First Friday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

terre haute - first friday event. come clock your fastest mile yet in this flat downtown venue or just come for a fun mile in the foam! after your 1st mile timed lap is complete you can continue to complete as many un-timed fun laps as you would like! we will have awards for the top 3 overall male/female competitors as well as the top 3 male/females in each age group. packet pickup and race day registration will be hosted at the corner of 9th and cherry st. race day schedule: - 5:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. - race day registration and packet pickup - 6:45 p.m. - pre-race ceremony - 7:00 p.m. - fit and foamy 1 mile start! - 7:30 p.m. - post mile awards ceremony - 7:30 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. - course open for fun foam laps! other events for first friday include the rad ride at griffin bike park, health booths, dance demos by the dance studio, art galleries open, and other family fun. 232-2391 terrehautecha mber.com look under events pence.