A cold front dropping into the area today will keep a chance of clouds and stray showers in the forecast.

Friday: Stray showers still possible. Not as hot. High: 90° Friday night: A clearing sky, cooler and not as humid. Low: 62° Saturday: Mainly sunny and not as hot. High: 85°

Posted: Fri Jun 01 03:38:31 PDT 2018
Updated: Fri Jun 01 03:39:46 PDT 2018
Terre Haute
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 71°
Robinson
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 69°
Zionsville
Overcast
69° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 69°
Rockville
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 71°
Casey
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 70°
Brazil
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 71°
Marshall
Overcast
71° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 71°
The general theme is a clearing sky.
